Blue Ridge Big Bass Classic

Online registration open at WWW.Bigbasstour.com Weigh ins hourly beginning at 7 am and ending at 2 PM Friday - Sunday Grand Prize - 2020 NITRO Z19 rigged with a Mercury® 200 L Pro XS FourStroke outboard, Minn Kota® Ultrex® 24V, 80-lb, Bow Humminbird® HELIX™ 8 DI G3N, Console Humminbird® HELIX™ 8 SI G3N, genuine two tone NITRO ratchet cover, tandem-axle 2 brakes NITRO® trailer w/powder-coat finish & GALVASHIELD® Impact corrosion & chip protection.