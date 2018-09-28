The Blue Ridge Bike Fest 2018
Motor Mile Speedway 6832 Lee Highway, Fairlawn, Virginia
Friday, September 28, 3 PM – 11 PM
Saturday, September 29, 10 AM – 11 PM
The Blue Ridge Bike Fest roars into the Motor Mile Speedway September 28th & 29th, 2018. The 9th edition of the Blue Ridge Bike Fest will feature live music, stunts, contests, vendors, games and MORE. Plus, new this year, on site camping!
Motor Mile Speedway 6832 Lee Highway, Fairlawn, Virginia
