The Blue Ridge Bike Fest 2018

Friday, September 28, 3 PM – 11 PM

Saturday, September 29, 10 AM – 11 PM

Motor Mile Speedway

6832 Lee Highway, Fairlawn, VA 24060

TICKETS TBD

The Blue Ridge Bike Fest roars into the Motor Mile Speedway September 28th & 29th, 2018. The 9th edition of the Blue Ridge Bike Fest will feature live music, stunts, contests, vendors, games and MORE. Plus, new this year, on site camping!

Tickets on Sale soon - Details will be announced soon.