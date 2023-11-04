Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival

Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The most delicious event in the Blue Ridge!

Join Center in the Square on Saturday, Nov. 4th at the Berglund Center for this special event and fundraiser, The Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival!

Featuring a curated collection of candy connoisseurs, plus vendors, exhibitors, huge kids zone and photo ops for an incredible day of fun for the entire family.

Tickets on sale Monday, August 7th at 10am at the Berglund Center Box Office with all proceeds benefiting Center in the Square foundation.

Exhibitor applications open now at www.centerinthesquare.org

540-853-2510
