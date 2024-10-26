× Expand Blue Ridge Institute & Museum

On the fourth Saturday of October, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has presented musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs, and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region.

Our festival participants are the real thing, sharing folk traditions that have been a part of their families and/or communities for years. The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is the largest regional event of its kind in Virginia, and there’s nothing like it in the Commonwealth. We feature performers, artisans, foods, and activities not found at typical craft shows, fairs, and festivals.

The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum of Ferrum College, the official State Center for Blue Ridge Folklore, produces the festival. The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival was awarded first place in Blue Ridge Country‘s Top Ten Fall Festivals Readers Poll for 2022, as well as a top three finalist of Virginia Living’s Best of Virginia: Southwest Virginia Festival awards.

Covering much of the Ferrum College campus and the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum’s living history farm museum, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has something for everyone. It’s a family friendly affair. Rain or shine, the festival will go on. As always, parking is free. Proceeds from the festival help to fund the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum and all of its programs.

Horse Pulls, Mule Jumping Contests, Coon Dog Contests, Traditional Crafts, Country Foods, Blue Ridge Roots Music, Moonshiner Still & Storytelling, Kid’s Folk Games, Custom & Vintage Cars, Sheep Herding Demos, Threshing & Baling Demos, Vintage Tractors & Engines, Log Skidding Contests and More!