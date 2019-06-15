The 2nd annual Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering will be held on the beautiful campus of Ferrum College in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This one-day wellness and healing experience is for everyone so take this unique opportunity to begin your personal journey of wellness! Learn from herbalists whose expertise draws from Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Wise Woman Tradition, regional customs, as well as Rastafarian beliefs. And, experience onsite acupuncture, the best vendors in the region, a nutritious lunch (with vegan options), and morning yoga to get you going (if you like)!

9-5

Every third Saturday of June

Lunch and snack is included