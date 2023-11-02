FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Presents The Blue Ridge Jamboree: On the Rise

× Expand Jefferson Center

FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge is a non-profit based out of Roanoke with volunteer chapters in Blue Ridge communities in Virginia and North Carolina with a mission to protect, preserve and promote the Blue Ridge region for future generations.

The organization created the Blue Ridge Jamboree: On the Rise as their fundraising event to showcase young music, spoken word and visual artists. The showcase is open to ages 25 and younger.

All proceeds of The Blue Ridge Jamboree will support FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge’s Lynn Davis Scholarship program, which funds students who are pursuing college degrees with a commitment to enhance the natural beauty, ecological vitality, and cultural distinctiveness of Virginia’s and North Carolina’s Blue Ridge region.

In May 2023, FRIENDS awarded 30 $1,000 scholarships in the program’s inaugural year.

Tickets: