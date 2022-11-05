× Expand JD Blue Ridge Jamboree Facebook Cover

FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge is thrilled to host the first ever Blue Ridge Jamboree, presenting Doc Watson at 100 Tribute Concert that features “Doc's Legacy" by author and music scholar Dr. Ted Olson and music by T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson, and Jack Hinshelwood.

"Doc Watson at 100" celebrates the life and legacy of Doc Watson by those who performed with Doc, were profoundly influenced by his music, and called him a friend. This includes T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence, who performed, recorded, and toured with Doc longer

than any other musicians he worked with. Joining T. Michael and Jack are fellow guitarists Wayne Henderson and Jack Hinshelwood, who were both heavily impacted by Doc’s music through his many recordings and performances, and Wayne counted Doc as a close friend, especially in Doc’s later years when he enjoyed visiting Wayne in his guitar making shop in Rugby, Virginia.