Blue Ridge Kite Festival

This FREE event includes free t-shirts and kites for the first 500 kids while supplies last. Fun for all ages, the festival includes patrons from all over the states of Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.  The Richmond Air Force Kite Club will dazzle the crowd with enormous handmade kites and extraordinary flying stunts.

Green Hill Park 2501 Parkside Road, Salem, Virginia 24153
