Blue Ridge Potter's Guild Show and Sale

× Expand Stehanie Duston Lots of ceramics to choose from.

The Blue Ridge Potter’s Guild 22nd annual show and sale featuring many ceramic artists will be held October 30-31, 2021 at North Cross High School, Carter Athletic Center.

The Blue Ridge Potter’s Guild consists of over 125 members and was founded in 1996. Our members range from new emerging potters as well as many award winning seasoned clay artists. We represent more than 1,000 years of pottery making experience and show a large variety of different types of clay building techniques and processes for making and firing their ceramics. This is one of the largest indoor pottery show and sales in the Southeast. Free admission and free parking. Door prizes of member’s pottery awarded throughout the weekend.

Show times are:

Saturday, October 30 from 10am – 6pm

Sunday, October 31 from 11am – 5pm