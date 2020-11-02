Blue Ridge Potter's Guild Virtual Show and Sale - Nov 2-December 13, 2020

× Expand Jim Privitera; Susanne Sellers; Ingrid Chase; Stephen Palmer, Wendy Cummings, Candace Bell Welcome to the BRPG's first virtual pottery show and sale. Although the 2020 Fall Show and Sale has been canceled due to the COVID pandemic, some of our potters still wanted to participate in a Virtual show. Please visit www.BlueRidgePottersOnline.com to see each potter's work. Each potter has their own contact information and/or a link to their website where you can see more of their pottery and make purchases. Sales and shipping are the responsibility of the potter, not the Guild. We hope you enjoy looking through the site

Welcome to the BRPG's first virtual pottery show and sale. Although the 2020 Fall Show and Sale has been canceled due to the COVID pandemic, some of our potters still wanted to participate in a Virtual show. Please visit www.BlueRidgePottersOnline.com to see each potter's work. Each potter has their own contact information and/or a link to their website where you can see more of their pottery and make purchases. Sales and shipping are the responsibility of the potter, not the Guild.

We hope you enjoy looking through the site