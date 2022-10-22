Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show & Sale

to

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

The Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show and Sale returns to Patrick Henry High School. This is one of the largest indoor all-pottery show and sales in the Southeast and features one-of-a-kind functional and decorative works of art. About 40 ceramic artists will display and sell their unique and spectacular works. Demonstrations of pottery techniques such as hand-thrown, hand-built and sculpted clay art will be held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Gallery where participating potters will be displaying their finest work to be judged. See what you like and then visit the potters’ booths. Door prizes of members' pottery will be awarded throughout the weekend. Open to the public. Free admission and parking.

Info

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
Art & Exhibitions
5405248693
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show & Sale - 2022-10-22 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show & Sale - 2022-10-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show & Sale - 2022-10-22 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show & Sale - 2022-10-22 00:00:00 ical