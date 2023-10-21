Blue Ridge Potters Guild 24th Annual Show and Sale

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

This year marks our 24th annual show featuring about 50 artists, making us one of the largest all-pottery shows in the Southeast. The show is free and open to the public. Parking is also free.

Demonstrations of pottery techniques such as hand-thrown, hand-built, and sculpted clay art will be held throughout the weekend. Door prizes of the member’s pottery will be awarded on both days as well.

October 21 10am-6pm and October 22 11am-5pm

2102 Grandin Rd SW Roanoke, VA 24015 (Patrick Henry High School)

Info

Art & Exhibitions
540-537-8826
