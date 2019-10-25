Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale

The Blue Ridge Potters Guild will hold its 20th Annual Show and Sale October 25, 26, & 27 at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, VA. The BRPG Pottery Show is the largest all-pottery show in Virginia and features a wide range of work. More than 70 Guild members will display and sell their works. Watch for more details regarding the Gallery theme, demonstrations, participants, and daily hours.

Email show@blueridgepotters.com with any questions.