Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

The Blue Ridge Potters Guild will hold its 20th Annual Show and Sale October 25, 26, & 27 at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, VA. The BRPG Pottery Show is the largest all-pottery show in Virginia and features a wide range of work. More than 70 Guild members will display and sell their works. Watch for more details regarding the Gallery theme, demonstrations, participants, and daily hours.

Email show@blueridgepotters.com with any questions.

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
