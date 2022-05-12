Blues Traveler at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Shannon Peters-Donnald blues traveler fb event Blues Traveler

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on-site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

We accept cash or credit cards. Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Food will be available onsite from local food vendors. Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer, and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd, and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

Once upon a time (1987 to be exact), a group of guys jammed out blues in a garage somewhere in New Jersey.

However, it took them 33 years to really do it again in the same way.

In between, Blues Traveler made every boyhood rock ‘n’ roll dream come true. They burst onto the scene with a trio of gold-selling albums—Blues Traveler [1990], Travelers and Thieves [1991], and Save His Soul [1993]. Then in 1994, Four went six-times platinum and spawned the definitive “Run-Around,” which garnered a GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Rock Performance By a Duo or Group.” They logged another platinum album with Straight On Till Morning in 1998 and spent the next twenty years selling out shows on multiple continents. In 2018, Hurry Up & Hang Around kicked off a new era with the guys firing on all cylinders. However, they look back and leap forward on their fourteenth full-length album, Traveler’s Blues [Round Hill Records].

This time around, the quintet—John Popper [vocals, harmonica], Chan Kinchla [guitar], Tad Kinchla [bass], Ben Wilson [keyboards], and Brendan Hill [drums]—reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook and a few surprises, making the record they were always meant to make.

“Back in the day, we were all into blues,” says Chan. “We even started as a high school blues band. That’s why our name is Blues Traveler! So, it was fun to come full circle and really get back to blues more than we’d ever planned. It took a lifetime for us to play this style well. There’s no way we could’ve pulled off this album when we were younger. After thirty years, we finally made the record we aspired to make as kids.”

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com