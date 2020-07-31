Blues Traveler/ JJ Grey & Mofro at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Dr Pepper Park Blues Traveler/ JJ Grey & Mofro are coming to Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It's a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Ticket Prices

Advance GA: $40

Day of GA: $45

PIT: $69

VIP SKYBOX: $99

Taxes and Fees not included in above prices

Blues Traveler

30 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler, who had known each other since their early teens--John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, the late Bobby Sheehan and Brendan Hill -- gathered in the basement of their drummer's parents' Princeton, NJ, home and the seeds were planted for a band who has released a total of 13 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum and one six-times platinum. Over the course of its illustrious career, Blues Traveler has sold more than 10 million combined units worldwide, played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in "Run-Around," had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, VH1's Behind the Music and they hold the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman.

"I'm a firm believer that rock and roll keeps you young," adds co-founding member Chan Kinchla. "Because I don't feel any different than I did when we started, even though I've got a wife, two kids and all kind of life in between."

"We intend to keep going as long as they pay us," laughs Popper.

Still alive and kicking, Blues Traveler prepares for the next 25 years, with a comprehensive overview of the first, in one deluxe package.

JJ Grey & Mofro

From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, other times a sort of mass-absolution for the mortal weaknesses that make him and his audience human. When you see JJ Grey and his band Mofro live-and you truly, absolutely must-the man is fearless.

Onstage, Grey delivers his songs with compassion and a relentless honesty, but perhaps not until Ol' Glory has a studio record captured the fierceness and intimacy that defines a Grey live performance. "I wanted that crucial lived-in feel," Grey says of Ol' Glory, and here he hits his mark. On the new album, Grey and his current Mofro lineup offer grace and groove in equal measure, with an easygoing quality to the production that makes those beautiful muscular drum-breaks sound as though the band has set up in your living room.

Grey's most treasured albums include Otis Redding's In Person at the Whisky a Go Go and Jerry Reed's greatest hits, and the singer once told me that he grew up "wanting to be Jerry Reed but with less of a country, more of a soul thing." With Ol' Glory, Grey does his idols proud. It's a country record where the stories are all part of one great mystery; it's a blues record with one foot in the church; it's a Memphis soul record that takes place in the country.