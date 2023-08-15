Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Ticket Prices: $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, $29.50

Parking: $5.00

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.

Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.

Info

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Kids & Family
540-853-2510
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show - 2023-08-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show - 2023-08-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show - 2023-08-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show - 2023-08-15 18:00:00 ical