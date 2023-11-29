Bob Dylan: "Rough and Rowdy Ways" Tour
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Bob Dylan’s career has lasted the better part of fifty years now. He has never gotten by on sentimentality or nostalgia. He has never repeated his successes. Dylan has always pushed his work ahead.
Ticket Prices: $143.50, $83.50, $66.50 / VIP PRICES - $263.50, $443.50, $543.50
Parking: $10
Show Start time: 8:00pm
