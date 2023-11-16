Bob Lanzetti & Zach Brock (of Snarky Puppy)

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Doors: 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM

We're thrilled to present a special evening with Bob Lanzetti & Zach Brock of the incomparable jazz collective Snarky Puppy!

Bob Lanzetti is a Brooklyn, NY based professional guitarist, composer, producer, and educator. He has performed and recorded with many artists throughout the NYC area as well as played in over 40 countries with the three time Grammy Award-Winning jazz/funk collective, Snarky Puppy.

Violinist Zach Brock is a sought-after soloist, educator, and sideman, as well as a Grammy Award-winning member of the band Snarky Puppy. Born to a musical family in Lexington, KY, he began studying violin at the age of four and performing publicly by the age of six. Zach’s improvisational skills were honed in the rich Chicago jazz scene while studying classical violin at Northwestern University.

Zach is most widely recognized through his twelve years of touring and recording with the genre-bending super group Snarky Puppy. A passionate educator, Zach has coached hundreds of musicians through the workshops of Jamey Aebersold and Mike Block, masterclasses at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and Carnegie Hall in New York, and as a five-year “Artist In Residence” at Temple University in Philadelphia. Zach remains a perennial coffee fanatic and skateboard enthusiast, and currently lives with his wife and daughters in the NYC area.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.