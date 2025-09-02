Bob Schneider & Steve Poltz

× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Bob Schneider

Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter and former frontman of The Ugly Americans and The Scabs, Bob Schneider is one of the most-celebrated musicians in the live music capital. Combining diverse styles, Schneider's music spans genres, blending elements of folk, rock, rap, funk, bluegrass, reggae and country with the more traditional singer/songwriter aesthetic. In short, FRUNK.

Schneider draws inspiration from the '70s with a modern twist. His lyrics, both playful and powerful, tackle tough subjects about alienation, addiction, and lost romance.

Schneider has won more than 59 Austin Music Awards including Best Album, Best Songwriter, Best Musician, and Best Male Vocals making him the most decorated artist in Austin music history.

Schneider's fan base reaches far beyond the city limits of Austin. He started gaining national recognition with his major-label debut for Universal Records, Lonelyland. A fiercely independent artist, Schneider opted to start his own label, Shockorama Records, which has afforded him the freedom to make the music his fans love, on his own terms.

Schneider’s live performances are legendary. Equally at home playing intimate clubs solo or with his band at events and festivals like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Longhorn City Limits, he remains one of the most unique and captivating performers working today. A two-time performer on his hometown’s famed Austin City Limits television show, he is also in the 20th year of his residency at The Saxon Pub.

Schneider has released more than a dozen albums (with a new one on the way). He has also written over 1,000 songs, is a published author and an avid painter and collage artist. He does all this while playing over a hundred shows a year and he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Steve Poltz

Steve Poltz has fun on stage. Steve Poltz has fun off stage. Every show has its own vibe. Raucous, joyous, improvisational and always strange. Stellar guitar work and songs that will have you smiling one minute and crying the next. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, and raised in Southern California and now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Steve Poltz tours nonstop and is the surprise sleeper hit of any festival. He also thinks he's an attorney for dogs but that's a whole different story. Catch him while you can. He's elusive like Bigfoot.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $60 | Regular Reserved - $40 | VIP Tables - $287

