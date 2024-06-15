BOCO Food Truck Rodeo
to
Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083
Event by Daleville Town Center! Net proceeds benefit area non-profits. **This is an EXTENDED hours event** 3-9pm, featuring two amazing bands and PHENOMENAL food options!
Committed Food Vendors:
Mountain Grille: https://www.facebook.com/usandmg
Ferguson Family Provisions: https://www.facebook.com/fergusonfamilyprovisions
El Gordo's Kitchen: https://www.facebook.com/elgordoskitchenlyh
Kefi Greek Food with a Passion: https://www.facebook.com/kefigreekfoodwithpassion
Big Daddys BBQ: https://www.facebook.com/bigdaddysbbqroanoke
Empanada Nirvana: https://www.facebook.com/empanadanirvanaroanoke
Grandpa Ike's Mini Donuts: https://www.facebook.com/grandpaikes
The Coffee Bus: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090944266668
Delicia's Gormet Ice: https://www.facebook.com/deliciasgourmetice
The Local Lemon: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555961374102
Hot Dog Cart & More!
Something for everyone!
Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.
Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, we've got local favorites Five Dollar Shake & Fuzzy Logic at Daleville Town Center!
The Artists:
https://www.facebook.com/FDShake
https://www.facebook.com/fuzzylogicbandVA
Two great options for local, live music!
Five Dollar Shake plays 3-5pm
Fuzzy Logic plays 6-9pm!
Grab your dad for an early Father's Day and head out for some great food options, entertainment and beer!
Gates & Info:
Open at 3:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Entry is just $5. Children 12 and under are free. No re-entry.
Seating:
Please bring your own blanket/chair, all bags are subject to search.
The Good Stuff:
Beer, sangria, club cocktails, cider and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well.
https://www.facebook.com/pashortdist
Please No:
weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets
THANK YOU, Bank of Botetourt, Michelob Ultra, Protos Security, Stateson Homes, Daleville Town Center Apartments, John Alderson Agency, Valley Front Business, Better Sofas, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, Mutual Assurance & Fincastle Herald, for the tremendous support!