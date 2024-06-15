BOCO Food Truck Rodeo

Event by Daleville Town Center! Net proceeds benefit area non-profits. **This is an EXTENDED hours event** 3-9pm, featuring two amazing bands and PHENOMENAL food options!

Committed Food Vendors:

Mountain Grille: https://www.facebook.com/usandmg

Ferguson Family Provisions: https://www.facebook.com/fergusonfamilyprovisions

El Gordo's Kitchen: https://www.facebook.com/elgordoskitchenlyh

Kefi Greek Food with a Passion: https://www.facebook.com/kefigreekfoodwithpassion

Big Daddys BBQ: https://www.facebook.com/bigdaddysbbqroanoke

Empanada Nirvana: https://www.facebook.com/empanadanirvanaroanoke

Grandpa Ike's Mini Donuts: https://www.facebook.com/grandpaikes

The Coffee Bus: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090944266668

Delicia's Gormet Ice: https://www.facebook.com/deliciasgourmetice

The Local Lemon: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555961374102

Hot Dog Cart & More!

Something for everyone!

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, we've got local favorites Five Dollar Shake & Fuzzy Logic at Daleville Town Center!

The Artists:

https://www.facebook.com/FDShake

https://www.facebook.com/fuzzylogicbandVA

Two great options for local, live music!

Five Dollar Shake plays 3-5pm

Fuzzy Logic plays 6-9pm!

Grab your dad for an early Father's Day and head out for some great food options, entertainment and beer!

Gates & Info:

Open at 3:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Entry is just $5. Children 12 and under are free. No re-entry.

Seating:

Please bring your own blanket/chair, all bags are subject to search.

The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails, cider and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well.

https://www.facebook.com/pashortdist

Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets

THANK YOU, Bank of Botetourt, Michelob Ultra, Protos Security, Stateson Homes, Daleville Town Center Apartments, John Alderson Agency, Valley Front Business, Better Sofas, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, Mutual Assurance & Fincastle Herald, for the tremendous support!