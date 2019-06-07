× Expand Unity of Roanoke Valley Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 at Unity of Roanoke Valley

Join us for two days of Inspired Living at Unity of Roanoke Valley - Friday, June 7, 5:00pm-9:00pm and Saturday, June 8, 10:00am-6:00pm. We have 41 exhibitors this year, featuring holistic health practitioners, intuitive readers, eco & green products, jewelry, essential oils, crystals and more. Friday evening starts with a drum circle and goat yoga. Enjoy live music by Jimmie Landry and dinner & drinks in our outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro all evening. Our featured guest, Johnny Barnett, will give a presentation at 7:15pm. On Saturday there are 18 inspiring free presentations to explore, kirtan with Bhakti Kulani, self-guided labyrinth walks, a used metaphysical book sale - plus shop with all of our exhibitors! Our bookstore, Inner Journey, the largest metaphysical bookstore in the valley, will be open during the event. Visit http://bodymindspiritfest.org and https://www.facebook.com/BodyMindSpiritFestURV