Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019
Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Unity of Roanoke Valley
Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 at Unity of Roanoke Valley
Join us for two days of Inspired Living at Unity of Roanoke Valley - Friday, June 7, 5:00pm-9:00pm and Saturday, June 8, 10:00am-6:00pm. We have 41 exhibitors this year, featuring holistic health practitioners, intuitive readers, eco & green products, jewelry, essential oils, crystals and more. Friday evening starts with a drum circle and goat yoga. Enjoy live music by Jimmie Landry and dinner & drinks in our outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro all evening. Our featured guest, Johnny Barnett, will give a presentation at 7:15pm. On Saturday there are 18 inspiring free presentations to explore, kirtan with Bhakti Kulani, self-guided labyrinth walks, a used metaphysical book sale - plus shop with all of our exhibitors! Our bookstore, Inner Journey, the largest metaphysical bookstore in the valley, will be open during the event. Visit http://bodymindspiritfest.org and https://www.facebook.com/BodyMindSpiritFestURV