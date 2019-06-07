Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019

Join us for two days of Inspired Living at Unity of Roanoke Valley! We have 41 exhibitors this year, featuring holistic health practitioners, intuitive readers, eco & green products, jewelry, essential oils, crystals and more! On Friday evening enjoy live music & drinks in our outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro. On Saturday there are 16 inspiring free talks to explore. Visit our bookstore, Inner Journey, the largest metaphysical bookstore in the valley.