Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019

to Google Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 - 2019-06-07 00:00:00

Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join us for two days of Inspired Living at Unity of Roanoke Valley! We have 41 exhibitors this year, featuring holistic health practitioners, intuitive readers, eco & green products, jewelry, essential oils, crystals and more! On Friday evening enjoy live music & drinks in our outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro. On Saturday there are 16 inspiring free talks to explore. Visit our bookstore, Inner Journey, the largest metaphysical bookstore in the valley. 

Info
Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
to Google Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2019 - 2019-06-07 00:00:00