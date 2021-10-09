× Expand Unity of Roanoke Valley Body Mind Spirit Fest 2021

Join us for the 9th Annual Body Mind Spirit Fest on October 9th! We are changing it up this year so everyone stays healthy and safe. This is a one-day outdoor event. Come enjoy the crisp autumn air and all the magical and wonderful things you know and love. Featuring holistic health practitioners, jewelry, essential oils, intuitive readers, cacao ceremonies, walking stick yoga, a drum circle, labyrinth walks, inspiring (and free) presentations, and more! Admission is just $7.00