Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023
to
Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Image created by V Aldrich.
Join us June 9-11 for the 11th annual Body Mind Spirit Fest!
Friday, June 9th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday, June 10th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sunday, June 11th, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Featuring intuitive readers, jewelry, artwork, energy healers, astrologers, Reiki, sound healers, essential oils, a drum circle, guided labyrinth walks, cacao ceremony, Qigong demo, kirtan, and so much more! Friday kicks off the event with the outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro and our featured guest presentation. Our famous Love Offering Metaphysical Book Sale begins on Saturday, plus a full day of inspiring talks. On Sunday, we have a sound immersion and more!
$7.00 a day or $10.00 for a weekend pass
Tickets are sold at the door
Visit: https://bodymindspiritfest.org
Unity of Roanoke Valley
3300 Green Ridge Road
Roanoke VA 24019
540-562-2200
unityofroanokevalley.org