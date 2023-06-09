× Expand Image created by V Aldrich. Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023

Join us June 9-11 for the 11th annual Body Mind Spirit Fest!

Friday, June 9th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, June 10th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday, June 11th, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Featuring intuitive readers, jewelry, artwork, energy healers, astrologers, Reiki, sound healers, essential oils, a drum circle, guided labyrinth walks, cacao ceremony, Qigong demo, kirtan, and so much more! Friday kicks off the event with the outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro and our featured guest presentation. Our famous Love Offering Metaphysical Book Sale begins on Saturday, plus a full day of inspiring talks. On Sunday, we have a sound immersion and more!

$7.00 a day or $10.00 for a weekend pass

Tickets are sold at the door

Visit: https://bodymindspiritfest.org

Unity of Roanoke Valley

3300 Green Ridge Road

Roanoke VA 24019

540-562-2200

unityofroanokevalley.org