Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023

to

Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join us June 9-11 for the 11th annual Body Mind Spirit Fest!

Friday, June 9th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, June 10th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday, June 11th, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Featuring intuitive readers, jewelry, artwork, energy healers, astrologers, Reiki, sound healers, essential oils, a drum circle, guided labyrinth walks, cacao ceremony, Qigong demo, kirtan, and so much more! Friday kicks off the event with the outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro and our featured guest presentation. Our famous Love Offering Metaphysical Book Sale begins on Saturday, plus a full day of inspiring talks. On Sunday, we have a sound immersion and more!

$7.00 a day or $10.00 for a weekend pass

Tickets are sold at the door

Visit: https://bodymindspiritfest.org

Unity of Roanoke Valley

3300 Green Ridge Road

Roanoke VA 24019

540-562-2200

unityofroanokevalley.org

Info

Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Meditation
to
Google Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-09 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-09 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-09 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-10 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-10 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-10 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-11 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-11 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Body Mind Spirit Fest 2023 - 2023-06-11 17:00:00 ical