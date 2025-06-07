Body Mind Spirit Fest 2025
Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Image created by Vicky Aldrich for Unity of Roanoke Valley
The Body Mind Spirit Fest is 3 days of Inspired Living at Unity of Roanoke Valley!
Step into a realm of transformative self-discovery at the 2025 Body Mind Spirit Fest! Join us for 3 days filled with good vibes as we bring together holistic health practitioners, intuitive readers, artisan jewelry, captivating artwork, essential oils, crystals, a drum circle, meditative labyrinth walks, reiki sessions, a cacao ceremony, breathwork, Kirtan, Qigong, and more. We invite you to elevate your mind, body, and spirit while connecting with like-minded individuals in this supportive and welcoming community. Inspired Living begins at Body Mind Spirit Fest!
Friday, June 6th, 5:00pm - 9:00pm
Saturday, June 7th, 10:00am - 6:00pm
Sunday, June 8th, 1:00pm - 5:00pm
View the event schedule and more: https://bodymindspiritfest.org
540-562-2200
unityofroanokevalley.org