The Body Mind Spirit Fest is 3 days of Inspired Living at Unity of Roanoke Valley!

Step into a realm of transformative self-discovery at the 2025 Body Mind Spirit Fest! Join us for 3 days filled with good vibes as we bring together holistic health practitioners, intuitive readers, artisan jewelry, captivating artwork, essential oils, crystals, a drum circle, meditative labyrinth walks, reiki sessions, a cacao ceremony, breathwork, Kirtan, Qigong, and more. We invite you to elevate your mind, body, and spirit while connecting with like-minded individuals in this supportive and welcoming community. Inspired Living begins at Body Mind Spirit Fest!

Body Mind Spirit Fest 2025

Friday, June 6th, 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Saturday, June 7th, 10:00am - 6:00pm

Sunday, June 8th, 1:00pm - 5:00pm

View the event schedule and more: https://bodymindspiritfest.org

Unity of Roanoke Valley

3300 Green Ridge Road

Roanoke VA 24019

540-562-2200

unityofroanokevalley.org