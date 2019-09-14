Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale

to Google Calendar - Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 iCalendar - Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00

Bonsack Baptist Church 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join us for the annual Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale! This is the area's only non-profit sale and all proceeds from the sale directly benefit the local preschool. The one-day consignment sale will host items ranging from maternity to teens to toys to nursery decor and more!

Info

Bonsack Baptist Church 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
2763937375
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 iCalendar - Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00