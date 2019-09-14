Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale
Bonsack Baptist Church 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
×
Bonsack Baptist WEEC
Join us for the annual consignment sale!
Join us for the annual Bonsack Baptist WEEC Fall/Winter Consignment Sale! This is the area's only non-profit sale and all proceeds from the sale directly benefit the local preschool. The one-day consignment sale will host items ranging from maternity to teens to toys to nursery decor and more!
Info
Bonsack Baptist Church 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family