Feel the funk. Live the rhythm. Experience disco at full symphonic force!

Sparkle and groove as the Boogie Wonder Band teams up with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for a disco extravaganza like no other Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Salem Civic Center! With soaring violins, bold brass, and the full power of a live orchestra, your favorite dance-floor anthems are reimagined with dazzling new energy.