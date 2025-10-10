Boogie Wonder Band
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Feel the funk. Live the rhythm. Experience disco at full symphonic force!
Sparkle and groove as the Boogie Wonder Band teams up with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for a disco extravaganza like no other Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Salem Civic Center! With soaring violins, bold brass, and the full power of a live orchestra, your favorite dance-floor anthems are reimagined with dazzling new energy.
