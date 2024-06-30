Book Adventure

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for a story time in collaboration with Roanoke City Libraries in our Art Venture space. Upon arrival make sure to visit the front desk to purchase tickets. Rates are $5 per person, child and adult tickets are the same price. The books available to be read are The Wide-Mouthed Frog, Beetle Bop, Ten Little Caterpillars Velma Gratch & The Way Cool Butterfly.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
