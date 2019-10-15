Book and Author Dinner

Authors Mary Carter Bishop (Don’t You Ever) and William Geroux (The Ghost Ships of Archangel) will be presenting their works. Robin Reed of WDBJ Channel 7 will be the emcee for the evening. All attendees will have an opportunity for a ‘meet and greet’ these authors. Dinner and cocktails will be served.

Tickets can be purchased on our web site, BookAndAuthorDinner.com

Event hosting organizations are Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing and Health Focus of Southwest Virginia. These are non-profit organizations serving the Roanoke Valley. Proceeds from this event will help support those organizations in their continued service of our southwestern Virginia home.