Book Launch: To Belong Here: A New Generation of Queer, Trans, and Two-Spirit Appalachian Writers

to

Ursula's Cafe 511 Jefferson Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for a special book launch event for "To Belong Here: A New Generation of Queer, Trans, and Two-Spirit Appalachian Writers," with writers Rae Garringer, Jai Arun Ravine, and G. Samantha Rosenthal. Featuring live music by Doc McClintock. At Ursula's Cafe, 511 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Saturday, May 10, 3pm. Books for purchase at the event from Book No Further.

Info

Ursula's Cafe 511 Jefferson Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Book Launch: To Belong Here: A New Generation of Queer, Trans, and Two-Spirit Appalachian Writers - 2025-05-10 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book Launch: To Belong Here: A New Generation of Queer, Trans, and Two-Spirit Appalachian Writers - 2025-05-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book Launch: To Belong Here: A New Generation of Queer, Trans, and Two-Spirit Appalachian Writers - 2025-05-10 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book Launch: To Belong Here: A New Generation of Queer, Trans, and Two-Spirit Appalachian Writers - 2025-05-10 15:00:00 ical