Book Launch: To Belong Here: A New Generation of Queer, Trans, and Two-Spirit Appalachian Writers

Join us for a special book launch event for "To Belong Here: A New Generation of Queer, Trans, and Two-Spirit Appalachian Writers," with writers Rae Garringer, Jai Arun Ravine, and G. Samantha Rosenthal. Featuring live music by Doc McClintock. At Ursula's Cafe, 511 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Saturday, May 10, 3pm. Books for purchase at the event from Book No Further.