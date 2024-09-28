Book Signing & Author Reception

Book Signing and Author Reception - Join the fun as Hilda Simpson Harmon shares her new children's book "The Little Girl Who Loved Names" at Old Church Gallery. Based upon a painting Hilda did recalling her 1930s childhood in Check, Virginia, the book features the pets and playmates she loved. Our book signing and reception runs from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. Old Church Gallery is located at 110 Wilson Street in Floyd.