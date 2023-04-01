Book Signing and Meet & Greet with author Sean McCutcheon

Book No Further 112 Market St. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Sean McCutcheon will be signing copies of his book, Coming Together, at Book No Further on April 1 from 11am until 1pm. His book is about how we have more in common than divides us and how we can come together to address a lot of the political and social problems we face.

Book No Further 112 Market St. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Education & Learning, Politics & Activism
