Book talk with Rae Garringer, Denali Sai Nalamalapu, and Terry McGuire

to

Second Cafe 813 5th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us for a book talk with two regional artists, Rae Garringer and Denali Sai Nalamalapu. The authors will talk about their new books COUNTRY QUEERS and HOLLER, with an introduction from Terry McGuire. The authors will discuss environmental justice and queer community in Central Appalachia. A raffle will take place to benefit Roanoke Mutual Aid.

Info

Second Cafe 813 5th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Book talk with Rae Garringer, Denali Sai Nalamalapu, and Terry McGuire - 2025-07-12 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book talk with Rae Garringer, Denali Sai Nalamalapu, and Terry McGuire - 2025-07-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book talk with Rae Garringer, Denali Sai Nalamalapu, and Terry McGuire - 2025-07-12 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book talk with Rae Garringer, Denali Sai Nalamalapu, and Terry McGuire - 2025-07-12 14:00:00 ical