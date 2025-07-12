Book talk with Rae Garringer, Denali Sai Nalamalapu, and Terry McGuire

× Expand Denali Sai Nalamalapu Untitled Artwork Join us for a book talk with two regional artists, Rae Garringer and Denali Sai Nalamalapu. The authors will talk about their new books COUNTRY QUEERS and HOLLER, with an introduction from Terry McGuire.

Join us for a book talk with two regional artists, Rae Garringer and Denali Sai Nalamalapu. The authors will talk about their new books COUNTRY QUEERS and HOLLER, with an introduction from Terry McGuire. The authors will discuss environmental justice and queer community in Central Appalachia. A raffle will take place to benefit Roanoke Mutual Aid.