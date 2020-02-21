Booker T. Jones

Prior to the musical performance, Booker T will treat fans to an intimate reading from his forthcoming autobiography Time is Tight, followed by a short Q&A opportunity. In an emotional musical journey, Booker T will then perform the songs that make up the fabric of his musical identity. Booker T. & the M.G.’s staples like Green Onions are woven into defining moments from his journey after Stax, when he produced and recorded with artists as diverse as Bill Withers, Willie Nelson, and Carlos Santana. The evening culminates with new original music, highlighting the soaring guitar and vocals of his son and collaborator Teddy Jones. After the show, Booker T will greet fans and sign copies of Time is Tight.