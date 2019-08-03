Bookmaking Basics

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Create your own handmade book!

In this longer studio class, we'll explore the basics of bookmaking from the materials and tools you need to methods of binding and ways to incorporate your personal style. We'll focus on three common forms of bookmaking: the pamphlet stitch, the Japanese side-stitch, and the accordion fold. The rest of the afternoon will be spent filling or decorating the books you make. Each participant will leave with three finished books! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $40 general, $35 members.