DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

One of the hottest acts of 2022 returns to The Sanctuary! BoomBox electrifies the stage with a wide range of influences from house to psychedelic rock. Don't sleep on tickets as last year sold out!

A little house, a little blues, a little funk, a little rock, and a whole lot of soul blast through BoomBox. Since first emerging in 2004, founder, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Zion Rock Godchaux has been quietly seasoning and simmering this recipe to perfection. At the same time, the Muscle Shoals, AL native stays true to what attracted countless fans in the first place.

“I remain open to anything you would hear coming out of a boombox,” he explains. “There are a lot of different vibes and angles, but it still adheres to a universal rhythm. This new record is the most musical and varied, yet it’s tightly wound in respect to that syncopation. There are only a few rules. It should be heavy groove. It should make you want to move. Overall, I’ve further developed the sound people are used to.”

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.