Boosie Bad Azz and T-Rell

Boosie Badazz was originally known as Lil’ Boosie and made his debut appearing on C-Loc’s It’s a Gamble album in 2000. Since then Boosie has been paired with Webbie, Yung Joc, Pimp C, and DJ Drama. He came out with his first album in 2009 titled Superbad: The Return of Boosie Bad Azz, which featured his hit single “Better Believe It.” Besides his music, Boosie released a documentary called The Badazz DVD, which showed interviews detailing his experiences involving family and drugs, and his personal battle with diabetes. Boosie had received many accolades for his music including being a two time Favorite Rap and Hip Hop Album winner in 2015 and 2016.

T-Rell’s career started in 2014 with his hit single release “My Dawg” following a tragic car accident in which his brother lost his life. T-Rell met Boosie Badazz when they partnered together for the remix of “My Dawg” which verified the already hit song. T-Rell hails from Topeka, Kansas, and has been labeled as “a young star in the making” for his abilities to sing, rap, dance, and produce his various hits. In the past, T-Rell has collaborated with other artists such as K-Stylis, Kevin Gates, Cassidy, and Young Dolph to produce many more hit songs.