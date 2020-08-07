Botetourt County Fair
Buchanan Carnival Grounds/Town Park 485 Lowe Street, Town of Buchanan, Virginia 24066
The 7th annual Botetourt County Fair is a free admission event taking place at the Buchanan Town Park in Buchanan, VA. The Fair provides an opportunity for kids, young and young-at-heart, to learn more about the rich agricultural heritage of the region from local working farms, 4-H programs, as well as sample local fare, including Botetourt grown products.
