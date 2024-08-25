Botetourt Day in Richmond

historic St. John's Church 2401 E. Broad St. , Roanoke, Virginia 23223

Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. will rent a bus and carry Botetourt County residents to Richmond to witness this historic event on Sunday, August 25.

The trip will also include a tour of the Virginia Capitol Building at 3 pm. The bus will leave promptly at 8:30 am.

The cost is $65 per person. Contact Lynsey Allie (540-473-0148) or Patsy Dickerson (540-460-4597) for reservation information.

More detailed information & further instructions will be sent to registrants prior to the 25th.

Reservations need to be made by August 21. Space is limited!

History, Leisure & Recreation
