Botetourt Day in Richmond

× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. We're hitting the road to Richmond!

Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. will rent a bus and carry Botetourt County residents to Richmond to witness this historic event on Sunday, August 25.

The trip will also include a tour of the Virginia Capitol Building at 3 pm. The bus will leave promptly at 8:30 am.

The cost is $65 per person. Contact Lynsey Allie (540-473-0148) or Patsy Dickerson (540-460-4597) for reservation information.

More detailed information & further instructions will be sent to registrants prior to the 25th.

Reservations need to be made by August 21. Space is limited!