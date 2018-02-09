Bourbon + Bacon

Tickets Available November 2017.

Last year's event included generous pours from noted distillers such as Reservoir Distillery, Copper Fox Distillery, and Woodford Reserve. Our craft spirits were paired alongside tapas style savory pork creations of Chef Lintz of Local Roots, Chef Light of The Shenandoah Club, and pastry Chef Frye of Blue Ridge Catering.

Guests sipped along to live acoustic music by cellist Lisa Liske-Doorandish of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, learned about whiskey-making traditions with a spotlight talk by John Boyer, Senior Instructor at Virginia Tech, and visited the galleries to enjoy hundreds of inspiring works on view!

Presented by BB&T Wealth with additional sponsorship support by 101.5 The Valley’s Music Place, Local Roots, The Shenandoah Club, Blue Ridge Catering, Reservoir Distillery, Woodford Reserve, Copper Fox Distillery, Virginia Distillery Co., Deschutes Brewery, Cooper & Thief Vineyard, and Blue Ridge Beverage.

Dress: smart casual