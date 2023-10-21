Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew: A Southern Culinary Soiree
to
Vinton War Memorial 814 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
The Spot on Kirk
Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew is the culinary event of the Roanoke summer season. For the first time The Spot on Kirk invites you to enjoy this Southern Culinary Soirée.
Saturday, October 21st, 2023 at the Vinton War Memorial
Tickets go on sale August 21, 2023
Admission Donation
$150.00 per guest
includes three drink tickets OR one drink ticket and an exclusive bourbon flight
(and of course food, entertainment, and fun!)
What to Expect
Amazing culinary fare, award-winning cocktails, and beverages, live entertainment all presented by The Spot on Kirk in Downtown Roanoke.
This event will no doubt be an end-of-summer celebration not to be missed.
Live Auction
Auctioneer: Will Farmer