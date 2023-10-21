Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew: A Southern Culinary Soiree

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew is the culinary event of the Roanoke summer season. For the first time The Spot on Kirk invites you to enjoy this Southern Culinary Soirée.

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 at the Vinton War Memorial

Tickets go on sale August 21, 2023

Admission Donation

$150.00 per guest

includes three drink tickets OR one drink ticket and an exclusive bourbon flight

(and of course food, entertainment, and fun!)

What to Expect

Amazing culinary fare, award-winning cocktails, and beverages, live entertainment all presented by The Spot on Kirk in Downtown Roanoke.

This event will no doubt be an end-of-summer celebration not to be missed.

Live Auction

Auctioneer: Will Farmer