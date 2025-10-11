The 2025 Bourbon Bubbly & Brew Soiree is partnering with The Spot on Kirk in Downtown Roanoke.

About The Spot on Kirk:

The Spot on Kirk has been providing a stage for local performers to hone their craft since 2016 and during the nine years it has become a vital part of the Downtown Roanoke Arts and Culture scene which also supports talented touring musicians.

For many fans it is the intimate experience that separates The Spot from other places they may listen to their favorite performers. For others it is the way the music transports them from where they are to where they want to be. During the pandemic, The Spot on Kirk reached over 75,000 viewers with the weekly live stream recordings produced. Since the venue reopened hundreds of appreciative music and entertainment fans have been able to enjoy the power of live music.

Beyond the actual performances, The Spot on Kirk has partnered with some of the region’s leading non-profits to build audiences, connect people, and promote healing and wellness. The Spot has hosted or promoted events with the Mill Mountain Zoo, Carilion Foundation, The Tudor House, Opera Roanoke, the Jefferson Center, The City of Roanoke, the Carilion Healing Arts Program, and more. It’s this collaborative effort that drives The Spot on Kirk.

About Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew 2025:

Don’t miss out on grabbing your tickets for The Spot on Kirk's annual Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew event on Saturday, October 11, 2025, to celebrate an evening of some of the best that Roanoke has to offer.

Local chefs curating delicious food menus for you to choose from and enjoy.

Unique collection of locally made and sourced spirits from Brady's Distillery (brought to you by Neely's Accounting Services Inc).

Take a ride on the Rise Elevator Services LLC sponsored elevator (brought to you by Ridge View Bank).

Our very own auctioneer, Will Farmer, leading a LIVE auction of items ranging from concert tickets to exotic destination getaways.

Intimate musical performances by talented musicians Jordan Harman & Dylan Dent.

DJ Ty' Dye will be bringing the dance party vibes to go out with a bang.

All proceeds go to benefit the nonprofit music venue, The Spot on Kirk.

Purchase your tickets now before it’s too late and come party with us for a great cause!

Early Bird Tickets - $95 | GET TICKETS

NEW LOCATION -- Science Museum of Western Virginia, 1 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011