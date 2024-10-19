Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew: A Southern Culinary Soirée

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Saturday, October 19th, 2024 at the Vinton War Memorial

The 2024 Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew Soiree is partnering with The Spot on Kirk in Downtown Roanoke. The Spot on Kirk has been providing a stage for local performers to hone their craft since 2016 and during the past eight years it has become a vital part of the Downtown Roanoke Arts and Culture scene which also supports talented touring musicians.

For many fans, it is the intimate experience that separates The Spot from other places they may listen to their favorite performers. For others, it is the way the music transports them from where they are to where they want to be. During the pandemic, The Spot on Kirk reached over 75,000 viewers with the weekly live stream recordings produced. Since the venue reopened, hundreds of appreciative music and entertainment fans have been able to enjoy the power of live music.

soirée / swäˈrā/ noun: a fancy evening party or social gathering, especially one held for a particular purpose.