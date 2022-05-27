Boy Bands Through the Ages

A Staged Concert on the Trinkle MainStage

Concert | May 27 – May 28

From the advent of barbershop quartets to today’s modern megastars, boy bands have defined popular culture in the 20th and 21st centuries. Join Mill Mountain Theatre favorites in this musical celebration of the guy groups we know and love, featuring songs by artists like The Beatles, One Direction, the Backstreet Boys, and BTS. Featuring a live band and singers, this concert is produced by MMT in just a week and plays for two nights only!