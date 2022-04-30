Bradshaw Rd Community Yard Sale

× Expand Bradshaw Rd Facebook group Flyer

Saturday April 30th, neighbors along Bradshaw Rd in Roanoke County and Elliston and surrounding areas, are participating in a community yard sale.

On the same day, the Roanoke Moose Lodge in the same area is hosting their Annual Indoor Flea Market & Yard Sale from 7am-2pm. For more info or to reserve a booth, call Andrea 540-816-2554.