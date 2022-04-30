Bradshaw Rd Community Yard Sale

Bradshaw Rd and surrounding areas Bradshaw Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

Saturday April 30th, neighbors along Bradshaw Rd in Roanoke County and Elliston and surrounding areas, are participating in a community yard sale.

On the same day, the Roanoke Moose Lodge in the same area is hosting their Annual Indoor Flea Market & Yard Sale from 7am-2pm. For more info or to reserve a booth, call Andrea 540-816-2554.

