S﻿eats are first come first serve, please reserve your space online. Tickets will be more at the door and price will raise with availability.

T﻿his is a comedy show uncensored, both comics are known to push the envelope and you should expect to laugh at things that might make you feel uncomfortable. This is a safe space, but we will not tolerate political incorrectness (jk you're going down y'all). Okay, seriously, we are inclusive and will not tolerate hate speach from comics or audience members. All are welcomed that enjoy laughing at the darker side of life.

E﻿arly bird tickets will be on sale until two weeks before the event. If you want us to reserve you a seat please buy a reserved ticket, you will be sat up front or close to it. FOMO tickets go on sale when we get close to selling out. You can get a discount ticket by using the code IREADBIOS because well, if you're reading all this we'd love to have your curious spirit around.

T﻿he venue has tons of parking and we're giving you an hour to settle in, but if you do show up late please just take a seat as quietly as you can, a waitress will be by to serve you. And you knowwww we'll be searching for that QR code ticket. I﻿f you want to print the ticket out you're so cute but having it on your phone is fine.

A﻿bout the acts

T﻿rish Smart

Trish Smart is a nomadic stand-up comic that flies under the radar and into your watering hole. Right now she’s living in a van down by a walmart parking lot painting a toilet selfie to sell at a show near you. She is an edgy comic that pushes the envelope of what women should be allowed to say out loud.

Amidst her renditions of her quixotic lifestyle choices, Trish has smooth transitions and unexpected punch lines; she makes everyone want her to keep speaking slightly louder than everyone else. Trish will ease you into uncomfortable situations you didn’t know you wanted to be in, and give you a night you will not soon forget.

Trish has performed comedy shows in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Hungary, Germany, Austria, and all over the United States and the United Kingdom.

Top credits include Black Rock City Radio, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and Sziget festival.

H﻿arrison Tweed

Harrison Tweed is a standup comedian from Durham, North Carolina. Harrison Tweed started his standup comedy career in New York City. He is the co-host, of a popular comedy podcast called Let’s Talk About Sets! He is a trained sketch-writer and graduated from Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theatre.