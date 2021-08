× Expand Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia BISSWVA Card - FRONT Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia logo

Brain Injury Awareness & Veteran Appreciation Night Reception

Salem Red Sox Picnic Pavilion

Reception starts at 6 pm

Game begins at 7:05 pm

Guest Speakers:

Nathaniel L. Bishop, DMin, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Carilion Clinic

Dave Trinkle, MD, Associate Dean for Community & Culture at VTCSOM

$50 ~ includes admission and reception including food

Proceeds support survivors of brain injury and Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia.