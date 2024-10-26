× Expand Virginia Lutheran Homes Brandon Oaks Auxiliary Fall Bazaar Sale

Join us for our annual Fall Bazaar hosted by the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary!

Brandon Oaks Artisans’ Crafts - Housewares - Holiday Items - Clothing - Furniture - Collectibles Items - Jewelry - Books - Puzzles

We have plenty of incredible items for sale. All proceeds benefit

the residents of the Brandon Oaks Nursing & Rehab Center and

Memory Support. Chili dog meals will be on sale for $5.00!

The meal includes a chili dog with toppings, chips and a drink!

Cash or Check ONLY - No credit or debit cards