Brandon Oaks Auxiliary Fall Bazaar Sale

Brandon Oaks 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia

Join us for our annual Fall Bazaar hosted by the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary!

Brandon Oaks Artisans’ Crafts - Housewares - Holiday Items - Clothing - Furniture - Collectibles Items - Jewelry - Books - Puzzles

We have plenty of incredible items for sale. All proceeds benefit

the residents of the Brandon Oaks Nursing & Rehab Center and

Memory Support. Chili dog meals will be on sale for $5.00!

The meal includes a chili dog with toppings, chips and a drink!

Cash or Check ONLY - No credit or debit cards

540-776-2600
