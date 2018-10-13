Brandon Oaks Auxiliary Fall Bazaar Sale

Join us for our Fall Bazaar! All proceeds will benefit the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary, who funds quality of life enhancements for the residents of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center and Memory Support Center.

Jewelry

Baked Goods

Local Crafts

Christmas Items

Furniture

Household Goods

Quilt Raffle

Linens and more!

Brandon Oaks 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
