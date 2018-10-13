Brandon Oaks Auxiliary Fall Bazaar Sale
Brandon Oaks 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia
Brandon Oaks Fall Bazaar Sale
Join us for our Fall Bazaar! All proceeds will benefit the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary, who funds quality of life enhancements for the residents of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center and Memory Support Center.
Jewelry
Baked Goods
Local Crafts
Christmas Items
Furniture
Household Goods
Quilt Raffle
Linens and more!
